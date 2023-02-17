CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

