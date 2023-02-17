Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

About Churchill Downs

CHDN stock opened at $246.90 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $253.29. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.