2,257 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,257 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $30,204,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Shares of AMR stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

