Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

SNV stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

