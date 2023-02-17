BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556,471 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.