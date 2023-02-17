Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,528 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE PB opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

