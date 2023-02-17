Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,325 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

