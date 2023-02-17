AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $8,946,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $8,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

