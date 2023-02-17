Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,395 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

