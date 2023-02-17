Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.