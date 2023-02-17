Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,847 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,368,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,303,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,848,100 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.26 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

