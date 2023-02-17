Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Purchases 6,300 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,615,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

