Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.

Upstart Stock Down 12.3 %

UPST opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.