Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.60. Enhabit shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 170,618 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Enhabit Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 244,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

