Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.60. Enhabit shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 170,618 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
