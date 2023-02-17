Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.67. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 211,608 shares changing hands.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The stock has a market cap of $685.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 568,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 131,231 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

