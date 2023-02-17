American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.32. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 651,358 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

