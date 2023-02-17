Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 136.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 161.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MAA stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
