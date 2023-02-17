Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 136.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 161.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.