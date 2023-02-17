Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

