Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.