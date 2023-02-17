Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 893.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

