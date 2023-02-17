Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 259 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

