Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLO opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

