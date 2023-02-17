iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

