Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,391 shares of company stock worth $8,436,691. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

