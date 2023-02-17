Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,106 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of SKM opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

