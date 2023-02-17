Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

MPWR opened at $513.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

