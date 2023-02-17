Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,415,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $60.97 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.