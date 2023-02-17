Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.31 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

