Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

