Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

