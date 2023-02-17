Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.33 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.53 and its 200-day moving average is $318.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.56.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

