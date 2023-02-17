Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

