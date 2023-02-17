Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 85.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 366,485 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 159.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

