Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.