VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

