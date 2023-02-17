Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

