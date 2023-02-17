Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

