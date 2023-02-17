Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

