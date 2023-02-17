Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $515.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.