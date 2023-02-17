Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $860,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,664,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 158,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RRC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

