Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Mattel by 41.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

