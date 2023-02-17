Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

