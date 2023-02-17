Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
Shares of IBKR stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
