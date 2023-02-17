Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

