DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $130.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

