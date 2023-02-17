Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26,000 Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

