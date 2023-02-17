iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,887,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,830,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,546,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03.

