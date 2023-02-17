Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.1 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

ACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

