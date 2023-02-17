Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.