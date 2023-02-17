Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.