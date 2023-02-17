KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

